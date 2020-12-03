1/1
Edward O'Brien
Jan. 1, 1947 - Nov. 21, 2020 Edward Anthony O'Brien III, of Redlands and Crestline, CA, passed away on November 21, 2020, of natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Laurel Jeanne O'Brien and his three sons and their wives: Timothy and Cyla O'Brien, David and Kara O'Brien and Edward and Beth O'Brien, along with his seven grandchildren. Ed was born in San Antonio, TX on January 1, 1947, to Edward Anthony O'Brien II. and Mary Catherine O'Brien. He is also survived by his brothers Patrick O'Brien and Bill Pinder and his sisters, Tamura (Pinder) Stocker and Marybeth (Pinder) Ekema and preceded in death by his parents, step father William Pinder and sister Mary Colleen "Cookie" (OBrien) Hacker. Edward was a graduate of Redlands High School and Humboldt State University. He went on to serve in the Army National Guard for 6 years, followed by 31 years working for the County of San Bernardino. Ed was a dedicated Christian and actively served in the churches he attended over the years. He also volunteered his time working with MCCA, an organization who provides supplies for those in need in Baja California. He enjoyed nature and spending time restoring his 1930 Model A Ford, but his greatest joy came from serving the Lord and surrounding himself with family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at The River Church in Redlands and live online at www.therivercrc.com on December 6th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MCCA at www.mccaredlands.org/donate.html


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Dec. 3, 2020.
