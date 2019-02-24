|
|
Wilma Ekema
Wilma was born June 11, 1935, the second daughter to Ralph and Elizabeth Wybenga in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She had two siblings, Lydia and Sam. The family moved to Redlands, California in 1940. Wilma attended Redlands Christian School, located on Clay Street, and then graduated Redlands High School in 1953. She met her husband, Ken Ekema, through the Christian Reformed Church and school. They were married in 1955 and remained married until Ken's death in 2010. She had 3 children; Kathy, James (Karen) , and Brian. She is survived by those children, as well as 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She passed into heaven on February 10, 2019 at the age of 83 after a very brief illness. Wilma spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She also worked in the business office at Redlands Community Hospital for several years. She will be remembered for her kind and caring spirit as well as her talent for baking, organization, and for using her skills to bring happiness to others.
A Service of Remembrance is being held at The Village at Redlands located at 301 S. Wabash Avenue in Redlands on March 16 at 10:30 am.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 24, 2019