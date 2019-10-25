|
Sept. 15,1927 - Sept. 25, 2019 Loving wife and beloved mother, sister and friend to many, passed away peacefully among family members. Born in 1927 in Holbrook, AZ to Maria and Daniel Hernandez, Elena was known as a hardworking, religious, thoughtful, creative and conscientious member of her communities. Elena was a medic with the U.S. Navy when she met her future husband Don C. Hamilton, also a Navy corpsman. After service to their country they married in 1952. Elena and Don settled in Southern CA where they raised ten children. While raising her family she continued her education and became a registered nurse. Elena loved gardening, music and traveling. Together Elena and Don hosted numerous foreign exchange students from Asia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, her parents and sisters. She leaves behind her children (Rebecca, Bonny, Barbara, Beverly, Belle, Don (Henry), Dan (Andy), Beth, Dave, Dean and their spouses, many grand and great-grandchildren, her brother Daniel Hernandez and his family, nieces and nephews. Graveside services with reception to follow will be held on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 10:30am at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of Monterey, P.O. Box 2480, Monterey, CA 93942. Visit BaysideCommunityMortuary.com for viewing, condolences and memories. Elena's beautiful smile, quick wit and sweet personality will be dearly missed by all.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 25, 2019