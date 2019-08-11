|
ELLA MARIE HARTY Ella Marie, 91, went to be with her Lord on August 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Wesley Harty; her sister, Helen Louise Lawrence; her five children, Tim Harty (Shannon), Julie Harty Morris (Barry), Carole Harty Burge (Don), Paul Harty (Jane), and Sara Harty Clouse (John); 16 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Ella Marie was born in Portland, OR, to Clyde and Gertrude Wiley. The family moved to California in the 1930s, where she lived the rest of her life. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Westmont College and a master's degree in school administration from Azusa Pacific University. In the mid-1960s, she started the children's ministry at Forest Home Christian Conference Center. She was a pioneer in special education in the Yucaipa Public School system. After 20 years in Yucaipa, she taught in mission schools in both The Philippines and Indonesia. Upon her return from overseas, she continued teaching in homes and hospitals and working with illiterate adults. Her love for her Lord, her husband, and her family shone through all that she said and did. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1pm at Grace Point Church in Yucaipa, CA. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Christian Schools International. (CSIOnline.org)
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 11, 2019