March, 31 1934 - July 2, 2020 At 9:44 ET, on July 2, 2020, Clovis "Ellowise" Livingston went peacefully home to be with her Lord and family who passed before her. She was at the home of her daughter Laurie Lester in Louisville, Kentucky. Ellowise was born March 31, 1934 in Morgan City, Mississippi to John and Moree Mullen. With brother Wilburn and sister Wawice, she attended Itta Bena High School. She finished her studies at John McDonough High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was in New Orleans where, while working as a secretary for a Baptist Church, she met Elliott Livingston, who was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. Two years later they would be married. Ellowise had many hobbies, which she fit in between mom-demands and volunteer work in the PTA, Scouts, Elks and church. These included mosaic art, painting, cake decorating, golf, blackjack, and travel. And she mentored her children and grandchildren in those passions. After raising her children, Ellowise became a real estate broker and soon ran her own successful company, Livingston Realty, which she sold some years later. From 1960 to 2018, Ellowise lived in Southern California, first in the South Bay and then in the Inland Empire. In 2018, she moved in with her daughter Laurie in Louisville, Kentucky. Ellowise was Mom to seven childrenMike Livingston, Kim Kelhi, Laurie Lester, Wes Livingston, Matt Livingston, Jacin Alvarado and Inez EverettGrandma to seventeen grandchildrenMichael Livingston, Ryan Livingston, Ian Livingston, Angelica Macias, Chris Harrison, Rebekah Harrison, Rachel Youngman, Kevin Lester, Elizabeth Canale, Amy Lester, Leslie Decker, Joel Livingston, Timothy Livingston, Sam Livingston, Allison Alvarado, Riley and Hannah Everettand Gamma to seventeen great-grandchildren. We can be. Be and be better. For they existed. Maya Angelou





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store