February 18, 1927 - October 27, 2019 A lifelong resident of Colton entered into rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. Born to Evaristo and Louise Castillo. She was a very hard working woman. She held various jobs in fruit harvesting and housekeeping before she started working for the County of San Bernardino. She then worked as a Supervisor for the Department of Aging and Adult Services for 19 years until she retired in 2000. Eloise was a member of San Salvador Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, spending time with her family, coffee, menudo, pan dulce, ice cream, and anything sweet. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, kind nature, quiet demeanor, strong will, determination and impeccable smile. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evaristo & Louise Castillo, her husband, Alfred Garcia, and sisters Mary Martus & Lillie Nieves. She is survived by her children Louise Todd of San Bernardino, Nancy & husband Fidencio Macias of Colton, Ramona Valdez & husband Arcelio Hernandez of Colton, Benjamin & wife Connie Garcia of San Bernardino and Monica Cordova of Colton, her brother Everette & wife Sylvia Castillo, 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 5:00pm-8:00 pm with 6:00pm rosary, at Preciado Funeral Home, 923 W. Mill Street in San Bernardino. Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 10:00 am at San Salvador Church, 169 W L St, Colton, followed by burial at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 9, 2019