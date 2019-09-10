|
January 2, 1928 - September 4, 2019 Everett William Maguire was born and raised in San Bernardino by parents Edith M. and Everett H. Maguire. He attended San Bernardino High School and San Bernardino Community College, matriculating to UC Berkeley where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. After proudly serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he advanced his career attending UCLA School of Law on the GI Bill. Maguire's greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted husband, beloved father and treasured grandfather, affectionately referred to as Papa. He leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy of Pacific Palisades after 67 years of marriage, three children, Nanette (Bill), William and Constance; five grandchildren, Grant (Lauren), Kevin, Erin, Jeannie (Patrick), and James; and two great-grandchildren, Saul and Emma. Maguire also leaves behind his sisters Jean, Barbara, and Marilyn, five nephews, three nieces and many grand nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Bud. Contributions in Maguire's memory can be made to the Everett and Nancy Maguire Foundation Fund D847 at the California Community Foundation. Pierce Brothers Weswood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary 1218 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA. 90024 www.pbwvmortuary.com
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 10, 2019