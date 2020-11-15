January 7, 1938 - November 3, 2020 Jim Price entered his Heavenly home on November 3, 2020 as a result of Covid related complications. Jim was born on January 7, 1938 in Brawley, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas "Clyde" and Pauline Price, and his brother Milton. He is survived by and will be lovingly missed by his wife Kathy, sister Donna, his children Debbie (Steve) and Doug (Stacy), stepchildren Terri (Don) and Corey, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his beloved dogs Rainie, Sunny and Lucky. Jim graduated from Redlands High School in Redlands, California in 1955. He earned his degree in Economics and Business at Cal Poly Pomona in 1961 and became a CPA. He had a robust and successful career and after retirement Jim enjoyed homes in several different places, living for many years in Texas. Jim married Kathy (Wilson) in 2019 and moved to Arkansas. They enjoyed home improvement projects and caring for horses. Kathy was at Jim's side when he passed. Although our hearts are heavy, we will find comfort in a life well lived. He will be buried at the Gibtown Cemetery in Texas. He was passionate about the maintenance of this historic cemetery because of the many generations of family buried there. So, please in lieu of flowers we would appreciate your support by making donations to the Gibtown Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 334, Perrin, TX. 76486.





