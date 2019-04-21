|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Salazar Torres on April 5, 2019. Frances is survived by her daughters Marla & Virginia (Genie); grandchildren Bellissima, Joaquin & Genevieve; sisters Carmen & Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents Francisco & Carmen; brothers Joe & Lupe. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Living Word Assembly of God, 11887 Telephone Ave, Chino, CA 91710.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 21, 2019