Frances Torres
Frances Salazar Torres Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Salazar Torres on April 5, 2019. Frances is survived by her daughters Marla & Virginia (Genie); grandchildren Bellissima, Joaquin & Genevieve; sisters Carmen & Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents Francisco & Carmen; brothers Joe & Lupe. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Living Word Assembly of God, 11887 Telephone Ave, Chino, CA 91710.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 21, 2019
