Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands
703 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
Francis Quezada Flores Francis passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born in Santa Ana, California on October 4, 1931 to Tomas and Maria Quezada. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Pablo G. Flores, and her four sisters and one brother, her 8 children, Patricia Cox (Dale), David A. Flores (Linda), Pauline A. Skaggs (Robert), Josefina Smith (Stephen), Paul Flores, John R. Flores (Lora), Richard Flores (Patti), Maria Y. Roque (Mike), 13 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She lived in Redlands for 69 years, and worked 10 years at Beverly Manor as a aide. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:00 am, at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Avenue, Redlands, California 92373. The graveside service will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1540 Alessandro Road, Redlands, California, 92373 .
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 6, 2019
