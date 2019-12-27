|
Fred A. and Viola J. Bandel passed away in the second week of December after 70 years of marriage. Fred was born in Redlands, California in 1921, to citrus ranchers George and Mabel Bandel. He attended Redlands Senior High School and the University of Redlands. During World War II, Fred was a pilot in the Army Air Transport Division flying newly built bombers from the U.S. to England. He was an elementary teacher in the Redlands Unified School District for 16 years, at Fallsvale and Lugonia schools. He had one brother, Donald. Fred died on December 9, 2019. Viola was born in Sacramento, California in 1925, to Harold and Jeanette McMillan. She attended Sacramento's McClatchy High School and the University of Redlands. She taught elementary school in Yucaipa for 33 years, mostly at Calimesa Elementary School. Her two sisters are Rhoda and Florence. Viola died on December 14, 2019. Fred and Viola met at the University of Redlands, married in 1949, and were longtime members of the Redlands First Baptist Church. Their first child Keith along with wife Gail have four children and four grandchildren. Their second child Marcia has twin sons. They died as they lived, together.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Dec. 27, 2019