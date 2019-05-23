|
March 6, 1955 - May 18, 2019 Freida Ann Torrez, 64, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. She was the daughter of Henrietta Torrez. She was born in San Bernardino, CA. Freida was a graduate of San Bernardino H.S. and S.B.V.C. She was employed at CVS Specialty Care Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician. She is survived by her partner of many years, Antonio Martinez, her mother, Henrietta Torrez, her sisters, Lucille Amador and Diane Sager, her brother in-law, Glenn Sager, her nieces Tiffany Amador, Rheanne Sager and Hailey Sager and her great nephew, Bennett Amador. She was preceded in death by her father, Amador Torrez. Services will be held on June 3, 2019 at 9:00am at Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery 570 E. Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Freida's memory to the and/or The .
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 23, 2019