George Arredondo passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 65. George was the only brother to his 8 sisters born to John and Pilar Arredondo in the beautiful city of Redlands, California. Soon after marrying his high school sweetheart Lorchid Mendoza he graduated from Redlands Senior High school in 1973. Together they raised 2 children. He spent his first 18 years working for the phone company G.T.E. He later decided to follow his true passion and became a self employed contractor and started his own business, California Best. George's hobbies included working on classic cars and going on fishing trips with his family. He also loved going dancing with his long time friends and planning a range of events with his dear class of 1973. Anyone who met George knew he had a heart of gold and a funny, crazy sense of humor that will be greatly missed. George will always be remembered by his sweet partner Roseanne Sandoval and two children John (Sabrina) Arredondo and Marci Arredondo. He will be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren Marc (Jacky), Naryssa, Israel, Ryan Salazar and Harleen Rae Arredondo; his two great grandchildren Julian Salazar and Sophie Ponce and seven sisters. A viewing will be held on May 22, 2020 at 1 pm to 3pm at Cortner's Chapel. We are only limited to ten ppl at a time to be inside. Everyone who attends must have a face mask. Cortners Funeral Home, Redlands





