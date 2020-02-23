|
Geraldine (Geri) Blackburn Geri Blackburn passed away on February 12, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Redlands Community Hospital. Geri was a long time resident of Plymouth Village in Redlands, and was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church of Redlands. Geri was born to Henry and Eula Schwartz, in Riverside, Ca. in 1919. She grew up in Riverside and attended the local schools, graduating from Poly High School in 1936. After graduation, he worked for power companies in Riverside. She later worked for 30 years in Redlands the for California Water and Telephone Company which later became General Telephone Company, receiving numerous awards during her career. Geri was very involved in community organizations, including PTA, Girl Scouts, American Business Women's Association, Redlands Chapter of the Eastem Star, and the Zonta Club. One of her favorite association and groups was her 30 year membership in the Redlands Community Hospital Auxiliary. Geri was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Stanley W. Blackbum. After marriage, they moved to Redlands where they lived until death. Their children include Jeanne Munz of Redlands and Margie Harrigan, and her husband Thomas, of Redlands. Geri also had three grandchildren; Larry Munz of Florida, Sean Harrigan of Oklahoma, and Julie Hunt of New Mexico. There are also seven great-grandchildren Elise (Taylor), Bryce, Karlyle, Siena, Casey, Ashley, Thomas, Brian, Callef, Amber, and Stephen, and thirteen great-great-grandchildren: Madison, Nathaniel, Athena, Raiden, Jacii, Hollie, Nora, Christopher, John Thomas, Titus, Grade, Bryson, and Madison.. Geri's life will be celebrated at the First Congregational Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, 7 March. In lieu of flowers, Geri and her kids would like donations sent to the Redlands Community Hospital Auxiliary.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts from Feb. 23 to Mar. 3, 2020