|
|
January 31, 1929 - May 26, 2019 On May 26, 2019, Grace joined her Heavenly Father and loved ones. She passed in her home surrounded by her family. Grace was born and lived in Ontario, CA her entire life. She was a dedicated wife and mother and had a sweet soul that welcomed all as family. She was greeted in heaven by her husband of 38 years, Rudolph "Lopo" B. Arellano and her 10 siblings, the last to join them. Survived by her children, Ema Martinez (Ruben) of Ontario, Xavier Arellano (Netta) of Huntington Beach, Lizzie Rubidoux (Eddie) of Alta Loma, Lori Stoner (Fred) of Smith River, Eva Mu¤oz (Eric) of Ontario, Andy Arellano (Patty) of Upland, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. All services June 4 beginning at 9:00 am at St. George Catholic Church in Ontario. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pomona.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on June 2, 2019