Graciela (Grace) Calderon August 2 1934 - June 28 2020 Grace Calderon of Redlands, CA died peacefully at home comforted by her family, from complications of a stroke. Born in Los Palos, Cuba to Graziella and Eugenio Venero y Martinez. Grace married Roberto Calderon in November 1956 and together with their three young sons immigrated to the United States in 1962, escaping Fidel Castro's communist regime. Leaving everyone, and everything, behind, Grace bravely helped carve out a new life for her family in their new country. She learned English, became a citizen in 1968, acquired her teaching credential, and earned a Master's Degree all while raising her sons. She was a beloved Spanish teacher first at Frisbee Jr. High and later at Eisenhower High School for over 30 years, maintaining friendships with colleagues and former students for decades. In retirement she was a popular substitute teacher for Redlands USD and the University of Redlands. Grace and husband Robert shared a passion for travel that took them all over the world where they met, and kept, lifelong friends. In the early years, they traveled with their three sons in tow and later, with a variety of friends and, on occasion, their grandsons. Even with all of the exotic travel, Grace's greatest adventure was being a grandmother to her three grandsons. Grace's radiant smile and warm laugh endeared her to all, and her family will miss both in the days ahead. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, and is survived by her sons Robert (Cindy), Steve (Shelley), and Gene, grandsons Steven, Domenic, and Nicholas, and sister Olga. She will also be fondly remembered by her loving nieces and nephews, cousins, and vast extended family and friends for her generosity and kind spirit. Due to COVID-19 constraints, burial and services will be private. For those wishing to honor Grace's memory, the family requests that in lieu of flowers you contribute to Redlands Educational Partnership. PO Box 7840, Redlands, CA 92375 or AK Smiley Public Library, 125 W.Vine ST., Redlands, CA 92373





