Dr. Gregory A. Misbach (1947-2019) Dr. Gregory Allen Misbach, retired cardiothoracic surgeon, and proud father and grandfather, died on September 10, 2019. Greg suffered a cardiac event during a triathlon in San Diego, CA, which was one of many athletic endeavors Greg had undertaken after retirement. After Greg's passing, his last wishes were fulfilled with a successful organ donation to save another man's life. Greg was a devoted father of Stephanie Messervy and her husband Thomas Messervy of Mill Valley, CA, and of Eric Misbach and his wife Laura Misbach of Wellesley, MA. Cherished grandfather of Thomas and Walker Messervy and Jackson and Iliana Misbach. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Misbach, sister Anita (Misbach) Soule and her husband Stanley Soule, brother Gary Misbach, his nephews and niece, and his great nephews and niece. Greg is predeceased by his beloved father Dr. William Misbach and his beloved brother Brian Misbach. Greg will be missed by Judy A. Misbach, with whom he raised his children, and by friends across the country. Greg graduated from UCLA medical school in 1973, completed residency and fellowship at UCSF, and joined the faculty at University of Washington where he served as Chief of Congenital Heart Surgery. He practiced pediatric cardiac surgery at Children's Hospital and adult cardiac surgery at University Hospital in Seattle. He continued in private practice in Southern CA, and most recently in Anchorage, AK. After retirement, Greg became a ski instructor in Telluride, CO, and achieved his goal of skiing all seven continents. For those interested in joining a Celebration of Life service, please contact Stephanie and Eric by emailing GregCelebrationOfLife@gmail.com Greg felt very strongly about giving back to the organizations that shaped his life, and donations can be made in Greg's honor to Camp Emerald Bay, where he learned to swim. The Emerald Bay Association will use the funds to ensure more young people can have the same opportunity that Greg did. To donate, please visit emeraldbayalumni.org/greg
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 19, 2019