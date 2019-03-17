Harry - Leest III May 15, 1954 - March 5, 2019 Harry Leest III, 64, of Mentone, left this life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Harry was bom May 15, 1954 at Redlands Community Hospital. He attended Redlands High School where he met and married his High School sweetheart Diana. Harry spent most of his days doing what he loved most; working on cars for family and friends, and spending time with his grandkids. One of Harry's greatest and well known qualities was his willingness to put other peoples needs above his own. Harry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diana; son Harry IV (Sarah) Leest; daughters Jennifer (Kelley) Arnold, and Sarah (Robert) Leest; grandchildren Kaylee Arnold, Harry V and Dylan Leest; sister Patti (Victor) Alfandi, brother Steven Leest and In-laws June & Wilbur Purvis. Harry has now been reunited with his son Brian, brother Jeff, and parents Harry Jr. and Jackie Leest. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at the Portuguese American (PA) Club located at 1133 Crafton Ave. in Mentone on March 23rd at 12pm. In honor of Harry, we ask that you wear hot rod shirts, Hawaiian shirts, or any bright colored shirts (especially orange). If you own a hot rod, please feel free to bring it for a "special tribute" planned at 4:28pm. In lieu of flowers, for those that wish to make a contribution towards assisting the family, please visit: GoFundMe.com/Harry-Leest Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary