Sept. 28, 1948 - July 30, 2019 Helen Weinberg Mosier died from complications of Early Onset Alzheimers disease. She was 70 and had been suffering from the disease for several years. Born in The Bronx in the shadow of Yankee Stadium, she moved to California at six months old along with her parents and older sister. She grew up in Alhambra, CA, graduating from Mark Keppel High School in 1966. She was a highly educated woman, receiving an A.A. degree from Los Angeles City College, a B.A. from Whittier College, a teaching credential from Cal State Los Angeles, a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Development from Cal State Northridge and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine. That's where she met her husband of nearly 36 years, Denny, in 1982 in a statistics class. She was extremely talented in managing money. She had a career as a pre-school teacher, a project control analyst for Hughes Communications and as an entrepreneur running a home-based word processing business in the 1990s. Later, she was a tax preparer with H&R Block. She and her family lived in Long Beach, CA, in their first home from 1985 to 2000 then in El Dorado Estates in Long Beach from 2000 to 2005. She and her husband have lived in the Phillips Ranch area of Pomona since 2005. Helen was active in Little League and ice hockey with our son, Scott Mosier, serving as team mom. Helen was active in the Pomona community, helping several candidates get elected by making thousands of calls to voters. She served as a city of Pomona Library Trustee from 2010 to 2014. She was always sweet but she was also strong. She was a great wife, mom and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, their son, Scott, daughter-in-law Ruth and grandson Carter. A celebration of her life is planned for late September or early October. She will be missed by many.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 2, 2019