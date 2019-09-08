|
November 11, 1924 - July 27, 2019 Helen Haruko Urata passed away quietly at home surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her loving husband James and her beloved twin sister Kikuye Koga. Helen was born in San Diego and incarcerated in the Poston Arizona Internment Camp during WWII as was her neighbor Jim whom she dated before the war. They eventually married while in Poston. They moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where their first child was born. When Jim was drafted and went to Japan as part of the Occupation, Helen went back to Poston. After the war, before Jim returned, Helen restarted his family's small cafe in San Diego and they had two more children. She continued to run the caf‚ until the early 1960's, then she went to work at the Board of Education. They moved to San Bernardino, where Helen worked at the Board of Equalization, gaining more skills and promotions until she was the assistant to the director of the office. They enjoyed playing golf and Helen was part of a women's golf team at Arrowhead Country Club. She is survived by her children Phyllis Hiura, Emily (David) Kemper, Douglas (Alice) Urata, five grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 am at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3041 North Sierra Way San Bernardino.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 8, 2019