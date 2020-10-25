October 7, 1933 - September 5, 2020 Lolo Montes, of San Bernardino, CA and Michoac n, Mexico, passed away in Loma Linda, CA at the age of 86. He grew up in Mexico leaving his country in 1955 to join the U.S. bracero farm worker program. Lolo met Consuelo (Chelo) Arevalo in Mexico D.F. They married in 1963 relocating to California for farm work and eventually purchased their present-day San Bernardino home. They were married 57 years and raised 10 children. He was a trailblazer in this life leaving many examples of the rewards of dedication, hard work, and faith. Lolo worked for Citrus Packinghouse in Loma Linda and Royal Citrus in Riverside. He retired in 1998 and returned to his birth town to farm avocados. Lolo and Chelo built their retirement home in Michoac n, and traveled often to San Bernardino, CA and many vacation destinations. His greatest joy was family time reminiscing, chatting about current events, and talking about his avocado grove. Known for his detailed stories, quips, sense of humor and cheery personality, he beckoned attention with his strong voice that could be heard from afar. He was a patient, yet firm hard-working father who instilled dedication, manners, honesty, and respect as pillars for his family; and a gentle grandfather who gave big hugs. He was a strong, humble man who lived through great hardships but never stopped working for his family. His lively personality, energy and affection will be missed by his wife Chelo Montes, 10 children: Rebeca (Armound), Elsa (Vaughn), Gabriel, Rene (Corrina), Lolo (Mar¡a), Fernando, Martha (Bret), Carlos (Elizabeth), Rolando, Ángel (Catherine); many grandchildren, and family in Michoac n.





