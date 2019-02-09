|
October 15, 1935 - February 7, 2019 Howard Grossman, 83, devoted husband, father, grandfather, civic activist, lover of the arts and master chef passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019, at St. Bernardine's Medical Center in San Bernardino surrounded by his family. Howard, son of the late Ben and Sophie Grossman, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, pampered by four older sisters. He attended the University of Florida, was active in the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and graduated with his degree in engineering. He attended graduate school at the University of Southern California, receiving his Masters in Electrical Engineering. After college, he was employed by aerospace company TRW, in Los Angeles. In 1970, he moved to San Bernardino to manage TRW's ballistic missile division electronic laboratory at Norton Air Force Base. He remained employed with TRW until his retirement. Howard fell in love with his adopted hometown, San Bernardino, and devoted countless hours to the community's welfare. He served on the city's School Board for eight years, from 1979 to 1986. He founded a non-profit, SOS Read (Start Out Smart---Read!). Working with area hospitals, doctors and social service agencies, SOS Read has distributed tens of thousands of children's books, in English and Spanish, to expectant mothers encouraging them to read to their infants from the moment of birth. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of San Bernardino for 40 years and an annual Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army. Howard was passionate about the arts. He and his wife Kat led fundraising campaigns for the Fullerton Art Museum at Cal State San Bernardino and supported the San Bernardino Symphony. The art form he most embraced was the art of cooking. "Sharing your cooking is sharing your love" Howard said. He became a master chef and baker and published the "Grossman Family Cookbook," with all of the secret family recipes, and directed the proceeds towards cancer research at Loma Linda University. He also collaborated with his dear friend Martha Green in presenting annual cooking demonstrations as fundraisers for SOS Read, and regularly delivered his delicious baked goods to his many friends and business owners in San Bernardino. In retirement, world travel, golf and bridge were important parts of Howard's life and time spent with Kat at their North Luffenham cottage in the Midlands of England was a singularly important part of each year. Howard is survived by his wife, Kat, his daughter Debbie Grossman Shaked, his sons Paul (Leslie) and Mike (Sarah) and his grandchildren, Sarene and Ari Shaked, Megan and Thomas Grossman, and Sophie and Chloe Grossman. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Home of Eternity, Jewish Cemetery at 801 North Sierra Way in San Bernardino. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to SOS Read, 654 Maywood Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92404. Mark B Shaw Mortuary 1525 N Waterman Ave San Bernardino, CA 92404 (800)303-3610 WL00189140-image-1.jpg
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 9, 2019