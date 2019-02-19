Home

Jack "Tudy" Alarid


March 6, 1948 - February 6, 2019 Jack Alarid, 70, passed away peacefully on February 6th in his home in Las Vegas, NV. He is survived by his wife Mary Alarid, two step children Jess Gonzales and Nancy Gonzales, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and siblings Elaine Carlson, Mary Louise Ortiz, Ron Alarid, Bruce Alarid, Dennis Alarid and Jerry Alarid. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Charlie, Michael, and Richard. Jack was born in Winslow, AZ to parents Cruz Alarid and Dolores Sena Alarid on March 6, 1948. He worked for the railroad for many years in Colton, CA and was most recently enjoying his retirement in Las Vegas, NV. Please join us on Thursday, February 21 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Bernardino at noon for a mass in honor of Jack. Followed by a Marine Corps Funeral Honors ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. WL00189980-image-1.jpg,WL00189980-image-2.jpg
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 19, 2019
