|
|
April 6, 1942 - December 22, 2019 Jack Lawrence Edleson (77), a 34-year resident of Redlands, CA, passed away on December 22, 2019, at Redlands Community Hospital. Jack was born April 6, 1942, to Edward John Edleson and Wawnita Iola (Casey) Edleson in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis and from St. Mary's University in Winona, Minnesota. He also received a Masters degree from Vanderbilt University and a Teaching Certificate from the University of Redlands. He married Carole Lynn (Kral) Edleson on January 16, 1965, with whom he raised three daughters. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1966 and served for 20 years, retiring at the rank of Major in October 1986 from Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino. Given the value he placed on education and his desire to continue to serve, he pursued a 16-year second career as an elementary school teacher with San Bernardino City Unified School District, retiring in June 2005. Jack was a loving and devoted husband and an engaged father, planning and chaperoning Girl Scout outings, conducting the church childrens' choir, and coaching sports as his daughters grew. He was also a doting grandfather who loved nothing more than hearing about classes at school, choir concerts, speech & debate tournaments, soccer games, volleyball matches, and cross-country and track & field meets from his grandkids. Jack enjoyed music, was an avid reader, and loved to travel, an interest that was ignited by his military assignments in Hawaii, Germany, and England. He continued to travel well into his retirement, including to exotic locations such as Antarctica and the Amazon. He will forever be remembered for his generosity, his gratitude, his fun-loving chuckle, and his sense of humor. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his mother, Wawnita; and his brother, Edward. He is survived by his wife, Carole; by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Edleson Hanway and Tim Hanway of Frankfurt, Germany; Cindy and Jim Moran of Indio; and Carrie and Aaron Lopez of Redlands; and by his nine grandchildren, Terissa Hanway; Heather, Amber, Marc, Jeremiah, and S.J. Moran; and Nathan, Brooke, and Nolan Lopez. A tremendous and heartfelt thank-you is extended to the truly exceptional nurses and staff at both Redlands Community Hospital and Linda Valley Care who provided attentive care, friendship, and a compassionate environment over the past several months. A brief visitation followed by a memorial service will be held at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside Avenue in Redlands, at 11:30am on January 7 followed by a graveside military honor ceremony and interment at Riverside National Cemetery. Jack requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Jan. 1, 2020