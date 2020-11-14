1/1
Jack Riddle
October 2, 1943 - October 25, 2020 Jack Edward Riddle was born on October 2, 1943 in Pueblo, Colorado to Charles Riddle and Virginia Lauritsen Riddle. The family moved to California when Jack was an infant, first to Pasadena, then to Redlands in 1951. Jack was a 1961 graduate of Redlands High School. After a four-year enlistment in the Air Force, Jack returned to Redlands where he was employed by GTE as a technician. He later established a telecommunications brokerage business. Jack and Dale Foy were married in Redlands in 1967 and had two children: Shawna Marie and Jeffrey Alan. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Riddle; his wife of 50 years, Dale; and his son Jeffrey Riddle. Survivors include: siblings Sue Riddle Nelson of Chaska, MN and Neil Riddle of Mission Lakes, CA; daughter Shawna R. Hardman, grandchildren Mary Tackman, Thomas Hardman, Anthony Hardman and Uriah Hardman of Bristol, IN; daughter-in-law Danielle Riddle Hadley, granddaughters Taylor Riddle and Morgan Riddle, all of Yucaipa. Memorials and donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society.


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 14, 2020.
