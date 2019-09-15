Home

Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
Jaime Chavez Obituary
November 15, 1966 - September 2, 2019 Jaime Chavez, 52, passed away September 2, 2019. Born in Upland, CA and raised in Cucamonga, CA. He attended Alta Loma High School and was a longtime employee at Toyota Motor Sales where he was a part of the Analytical Planning Team. Jaime will be remembered as a caring coach, mentor, and grill master. He is survived by his longtime companion of 23 years Delia Chavez, his children James, Alyssa and Alexis Chavez, his daughter-in-law Terresa Chavez, grandson Samson Chavez, along with many friends and family. He was predeceased by his parents Lauro and Delfina Chavez. The funeral services will be held on September 16, 2019 at 11:30am at Draper Mortuary. Draper Mortuary 811 N Mountain Ave Ontario, CA 91762
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 15, 2019
