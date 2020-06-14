James Greiner

March 17, 1955 - June 5, 2020 Redlands, CA native, Jim Greiner aka "Bones" passed away at the way too young age of 65, in Redlands Community Hospital. Jim was a dedicated and loving father to his 2 daughters Kimberly and Stephanie with his former wife Shirley. He was a loyal employee of Loma Linda University Medical Center for over 40 years where he worked in the Orthotics and Prosthetics department until his early retirement in 2015. He loved helping people and was exceptional at his craft; which earned him the nickname of "Bones". In his twenties he was a volunteer firefighter and always held law enforcement in the highest regard. He was a huge Angels baseball fan; frequently attending Spring Training in AZ with his friends Mike and Mark. Also a diehard Falcons football fan, he even paid tribute with a little permanent ink. Jim wasn't shy about his politics and love of our country and support for President Trump. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Penny Greiner, aunt and uncle Eleanor and Gene Foglesong and grandparents. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Laufenburger, son-in-law Rhett, their children Parker, Asher and Kevin, daughter Stephanie Sprigg, son-in-law Chris, their children Madison, Carrissa and Jacob. Siblings Tom Greiner, Russ Greiner (Sayrah) and Carole Stork (Milt), many other cousins and extended relatives and close friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local fire department.





