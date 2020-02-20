|
|
March 23, 1946 - February 7, 2020 Jim Frame, 73, passed away peacefully in Loma Linda, CA on February 7, 2020. He was born in San Bernardino, CA on March 23, 1946. Jim attended schools in San Bernardino growing up, and loved to play sports. He graduated San Bernardino High School in 1964 and was ALL CBL in football, basketball, and baseball. He held records at SBHS in football for 30 years. Jim married his first love, Monica, in 1968. They were blessed with two daughters, Jennifer and Melissa, and one son, Brandon. Jim and Monica were married for 28 years. Jim would later marry Cynthia, and became stepfather to her 3 children. Jim owned and operated City Cleaners in San Bernardino from 1980 through 1990, until he eventually started his window covering business, Frames Custom Draperies. Jim was a high school football referee in the Inland Empire for 50 years. He enjoyed working with the athletes and teaching them the game. Jim also loved to play golf. The annual golf tournament in Lake Tahoe with friends was a special time for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Margaret Frame, and his brother, Don Frame, of Arkansas. He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Gnuschke (Troy), Melissa Schug (Bill), and his son, Brandon Frame (Angela), 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held on March 1st in Mentone, to remember all the wonderful memories of Jim's life.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 20, 2020