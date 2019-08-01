|
|
October 2,1938 - July 17, 2019 James Robert Murray was born in Jolliet, Montana he passed away in the Inland Empire where he was a resident for 50 years. He is survived by his wife Gloria Murray, his sister Betty Otis of Billings, Montana, his four children Julie, Rosie, Cathy and Patrick and their family. Services will be held August 9th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Riverside CA at 10:00 am. Followed by a Military service at Riverside National Cemeter, also in Riverside 12 noon.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 1, 2019