DANIEL JAMES STEGALL Daniel James Stegall, 81, of Mentone, California, passed away with loving family by his side on October 6, 2019. Dan was born on June 18, 1938 in Baxter Springs, Kansas and was the oldest of two sisters born to Madeline and Daniel F. Stegall. Dan is survived by his daughters Denise Woodward and Tracy Meyers; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren; sisters Debi Jacobson and Myra Starr; many nieces and nephews. Dan moved to Mentone, California in 1952 and graduated from Redlands High School in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart Gerrie Stegall in the same year and were married 58 years. Before opening his own business, he worked for Serr's, Shelby's Office Machines and Wattenbarger. He owned Danny's Office Machines for over 20 years, where he repaired typewriters for local businesses and community members. He then began working for Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District as Lead Custodian. He retired from there after 21 years. Family and Friends are welcome to attend the viewing on October 17, 2019 at Cortner Chapel at 221 Brookside Ave., Redlands, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a graveside service to follow at Desert Lawn Cemetery at 11251 Desert Lawn Dr., Calimesa that begins at 12:00 P.M.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 13, 2019
