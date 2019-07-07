Bette Jane Malone Bette age 92, passed away peacefully at home in Redlands from natural causes on July 2, 2019. Bette was born in Ohio and moved into her home in Redlands 44 years ago. She was married for 50 years to Hugh E. Malone. Besides spending time with children and grandchildren, Bette was very involved at the then, Sacred Heart Catholic Church now The Holy Name of Jesus in Redlands. Bette was a secretary, CCD teacher with her husband Hugh, a member of the Altar Society, a Marriage Encounter volunteer and a volunteer at Redlands Community Hospital. Bette was preceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hugh E. Malone. She is survived by Her daughters; Susan Andres (Don) of Winchester, CA., Kathleen Summerfield (Kevin) of Redlands, CA. and Roseanne Young of Mexico Beach, Fl. Son; Hugh F. Malone (Lori) of Hemet, Ca., 17 Grandchildren and 4 Great- Grandchildren. There will be a viewing at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside Ave. in Redlands on Tuesday evening, July 9 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00PM. The Funeral Mass will be at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 115 W. Olive Ave in Redlands at 10:30AM on Wednesday, July 10. Interment will be at Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either: Koolen-de Vries Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 470218, Fort Worth, Texas KDVSFOUNDATION.ORG Or Autism Society, 4340 East-West Hwy, Suite 350 Bethesda, MD 20814 email@autism-society.org Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 7, 2019