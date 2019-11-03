|
JANICE LEE KEISTER April 25, 1924 - October 13, 2019 Janice Lee Keister, 95, of Redlands, passed away on October 13, 2019 after a long life filled with love and laughter. Janice was born in Portland, Oregon to Joie and Clyde Keister on April 25, 1924. Her father passed away when she was 5, and Janice's mother moved the family to Southern California to live with her parents. Janice went to schools in Inglewood, graduating from Inglewood High School. The family moved to Redlands in 1942. Janice got her first job as a key punch operator at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino. She then started her career as a full-time key punch operator at Pure Gold in Redlands. Janice also worked part-time in the evenings as a data processor at Rapid Data in Redlands. When the Pure Gold business closed, Janice went to work full-time for Rapid Data. Janice enjoyed a long and fulfilling retirement. Janice was a gentle soul who found joy in everything around her, even the tiniest things, like a crimson autumn leaf, a pretty seashell, or the swooshing sound the outgoing ocean tide makes as the water recedes over the pebbles. Janice loved the ocean, and enjoyed many spring vacations at Carlsbad with her family, listening to songs around the campfire and playing Yahtzee. She also loved time spent at Morro Bay relaxing and listening to the sound of the sea. She spent many happy hours relaxing on family vacations in the mountains at Big Bear and Sugarloaf. Janice enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble. One of her lifelong hobbies was raising two native California Desert Tortoises, Peaches and 95-year-old Felix. Her great-nephew Tim Neumann carries on this tradition. Janice shared everything she had with others. She was a kind and loving person who valued time with family and friends. She was our sunshine. Janice is preceded in death by her mother and father (Joie and Clyde Keister), as well as her brother, Jack Keister. Auntie Janice is survived by her sister Harriet Holt; nieces Diane (Roger Poyzer), Kate (Bob Hodges), Barb Keister, Heidi (Pierre Cappuccino), Beki (Sam Hill), and Terri (Leo Hagstrom); nephews Doug Holt (Jodie) and Larry Keister (Karin); great-nieces and nephews Zak, Brenden, Tim, Doug, Brian, Dan, Janine, Joni, Julie, Travis, Joel, Eric, and Libby; and great-great-nieces and nephews Liam, Kaitlyn, Sean, Mia, and Declyn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Redlands Animal Shelter at (909) 798-7644.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Nov. 3, 2019