September 2, 1958 - August 2, 2019 Javier Fernando Garcia, 60, passed into the arms of his Lord, Friday, August 2, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by loving family members. Resident of San Bernardino, former resident of Pomona, he was born in Los Angeles, the son of Maria Luisa and Antonio Almaguer Garcia. As a child, he served as an altar boy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pomona. In later years, he belonged to the Baseline Community Church in Claremont. Javier graduated from Garey High School in 1976, and received his AA in Social Studies from San Antonio Community College in 1985. Javier was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Dennis, and leaves behind six brothers and sisters: Jannie Olson, Gloria Garcia, Anthony Garcia (Dolores), Carlos Garcia, Dolores Garcia, Maria Luisa James-Garcia, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Javier was married to Sharon Ourada Sergey in 1988, and was step-father to her children John Sergey (Valerie), Elisabeth Trossarello Christian (Michael), Mark Sergey (Patricia), and Tanya Sergey Livingston. He was grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of two. He also was the owner of two sweet chihuahuas. Employed as a bank guard for many years, Javier had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved movies, musical productions, travel (especially to the Nunez family reunions organized by his sister Gloria), spectator sports and family celebration dinners. Todd Memorial Chapel, 570 North Garey, Pomona is in charge of arrangements. Service will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Pomona facility with interment at Holy Cross to follow.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 18, 2019