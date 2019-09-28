|
DEBORAH JEAN BANTA 9/7/47 9/23/19 Deborah Jean Banta was born September 7, 1947, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The family moved to Redlands in 1953 where she attended Smiley Elementary School and Cope Junior High School. Debbie graduated from Redlands Senior High School in 1965 as a member of the Daisy Chain, a girls academic honor group. Growing up, she was a member of the Brownies, Girl Scouts, the YMCA and Kimberly Juniors. Debbie earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming in history and continued on to complete her master's degree. While at the University of Wyoming, she joined the Chi Omega sorority. Debbie moved to Denver to complete her RN degree at the University of Colorado. She settled in Seattle where she worked as a nurse in ICU and the post-op recovery room. She then joined a nurse's registry which allowed her to work covering nursing staff shortages around the country. She retired in 2008. Debbie enjoyed the quiet, rural lifestyle on Vashon Island, Washington. She shared the beautiful views of Puget Sound with her cats. Debbie is survived by her longtime friend, Stephen Christensen of Seattle, Washington; sister, Susan Wills of Portland, Oregon; brothers Craig Banta (Sylvia Banta) of Redlands, California, Jonathon Banta of Carson City, Nevada, and Edwin Banta of Calimesa, California; and cousin, Jason Nicolai, of Banning, California. Debbie relished her time with 4 nieces, 3 nephews and, especially, 10 grandnieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Vashon Island Pet Protectors (PO BOX 245, Vashon, WA, 98070) or the ASPCA. Gravesite services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park, Redlands, CA on Tuesday, October, 1, at 11:00 AM.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019