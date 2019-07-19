Home

Jean Clevenger-Peters Beverly

Jean Clevenger-Peters Beverly Obituary
BEVERLY JEAN CLEVENGER-PETERS Beverly, a long-time resident of the Redlands community, died on Wednesday, the 10th of July, at LLUMC. She died unexpectedly in her sleep of natural causes. She was born in 1934 in Muskegon, MI, and grew up on a farm in Green Bay, WI. Attended Wisconsin Academy, and continued her education at EMC, which is now Andrews University, where she received a Secretarial AS degree. There she met and married Marvin, in 1957. Both enjoying 62 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Peters; her children, Bruce Peters, Sharon Hollinger, and Coleen Bielas; her sons-in law Rick Hollinger and Ken Bielas; her grandchildren, Melinda and Steven Bielas, and Sean Hollinger. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, at the Redlands SDA Church. The viewing will start at 10:30 A.M., the service at 11:00 A.M. Memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers to Wisconsin Academy, N2355 DuBorg Rd, Columbus, WI. 53925-9563. Attn: "Worthy Student Fund/Beverly Peters".
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 19, 2019
