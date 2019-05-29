|
Barbara Jean DeNicolai Barbara passed away in Redlands, Ca. on April 21, 2019. Barbara was born June 12, 1954 to parents, Mary and John Foerster in Redlands, Ca. She graduated from Redlands High School, Cal State San Bernardino and received her Master's Degree from National University. Barbara taught Elementary school for 22 years at Victoria Elementary, Bryn Mawr Elementary, Franklin Elementary and Cope Middle School. She belonged to ADK and Fidelis and attended Good Shephard Church in Yucaipa, Ca. Barbara is survived by her husband, Mark DeNicolai. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 1 at 1:00PM at Cortner Chapel, 221 Brookside Ave. in Redlands. All are welcome.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 29, 2019