Dorothy Jean "Jo" Johnson Jo passed away peacefully in her home in Redlands on Monday evening, July 22, 2019. Jo was born in Akron, Ohio on May 12, 1927, to Benjamin Franklin and Ina Hinkle Johnson. Jo graduated in 1945 from Williamsburg High School in Greenbriar, West Virginia. She entered the Cadet Nurses Corp at Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia and graduated in 1948. Jo moved to California and got her masters in nursing from Claremont Graduate University and retired after thirty years of nursing, twenty of which she served as the Vice President of Nursing at San Antonio Community Hospital in Upland. Jo was preceded in death by her parents and two of her sisters, Madeline Johnson Houghton and Connie Johnson (infant). She is survived by her sister, Gloria Bryant, her niece, Connie Bryant, her nephew, Steven Bryant and family, and her dear friend, Marion Brown. Jo will be missed by those who were blessed to know and love her.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 25, 2019