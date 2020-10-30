It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Jeffery Lee Blakkolb of Redlands, California on September 28th, 2020 at the age of 62. Jeff took great pride in his work as a Licensed Land Surveyor, and throughout his career enjoyed many projects such as Disney's Toontown and Space Mountain. He earned great respect for his work ethic, integrity and dedication to his profession. He will forever be loved and remembered by his wife, Ginger, of 37 years, as well as his daughter, Bailey, and son-in-law Derek Charlie of Riverside, California. Jeff will be deeply missed, loved and never forgotten by family and friends too numerous to name. A private family service will be held at a later date.





