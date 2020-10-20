March 4, 1981 - October 16, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Jessica Newell Funk announces her passing on October 16th in Yucaipa, CA. She was 39 years old. Born in Redlands, CA, Jessica attended Kingsbury Elementary School, Cope Junior High School and Redlands Senior High School. As a child, Jessica attended First United Methodist Church in Redlands. Jessica's greatest loves were her long-time partner, Sean Gray and their two girls Lily Gray, 9, and Violet Gray, 7, all of Yucaipa, CA. Jessica is also survived by her parents, Bill and Melody Funk of Redlands, CA; her brother Aaron Funk and sister-in-law Janay Payne Funk of Los Angeles, CA; sister Cassandra Funk of Arcata, CA; nieces and nephews - Errol Funk of Seattle, WA, Gabriel Stewart of Redlands, CA and Amelie O'Leary of Santa Cruz, CA along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jessica was the granddaughter of Albert & Dorothy Newell of Yucaipa, CA (deceased) and John & Jean Ramsey of Ventura, CA (deceased). Jessica had a sweet, generous spirit, along with a great sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. Jessica waged a long struggle with addiction and it is her family's most fervent hope that our medical community will have the means to make great strides in developing new, ever more effective treatments to help the many others that suffer this horrible affliction. To that end, in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (https://www.drugabuse.gov/about-nida/donating-to-nida
) or Partnership to End Addiction (https://www.drugfree.org
). Services are pending, but are planned to take place within the next several weeks at Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands, CA. Please visit www.emmersonbartlett.com
for updates. Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel, Redlands, CA