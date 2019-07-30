|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" Joan Covington Roberta "Bobbie" Joan Covington, 68, of Summerville, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Bobbie was born on November 12, 1950 in Hemet, CA, daughter of the late Robert Lawrence and Joan Velma Covington. She graduated class of 1968 from Beaumont High School in California. Bobbie loved being outdoors enjoying nature, but most of all loved her time with her children and her puppy, Remington Rose. Bobbie spent her life career as a Respiratory Therapist, retiring from Summerville Medical Center. Bobbie is survived by her two daughters; two sons; brothers: Charles Covington and Richard Covington and her grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Cure PSP, www.psp.org or 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 30, 2019