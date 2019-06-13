|
Joan Marcum McAdam Joan was born on November 23, 1946 in Redlands, CA. She passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 in Newport, CA at the age of 72. Her early years were spent on Pioneer Ave in Redlands, raised by a family of citrus growers. Later, the family moved to Crown St. and Joan attended public school in Redlands, then graduated from Redlands High School in 1964. Joan graduated from the University of the Pacific in 1968 and worked as an elementary school teacher in Huntington Beach and San Jose, CA. She married Douglas McAdam in 1969 and had two sons in San Jose. They returned to Redlands in 1979, then Oak Glen where they raised their children near her parents and siblings. Joan later lived in Palm Desert, CA then finally Norco, CA, with her horse Scout. Her adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors led her on many travels and horseback rides. Many hours were spent driving 395 to Mammoth Lakes, CA where time in the outdoors was spent with family and friends. One of her greatest joys was becoming Grandma J and seeing her sons become fathers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Barbara Marcum and her sister Lynn Marcum. She is survived by her sons Glenn McAdam (Kat Cryer) and Neal McAdam (Laura Bechdel), her brothers Robert Marcum and Bert Marcum Jr. (Barbara Marcum), her grandchildren Madeline McAdam, Alexander McAdam, Lucas McAdam and Ruby McAdam, her niece Jill Marcum, and her dog Jax. A private family service will be held June 15th in Redlands and Joan's ashes will be spread in Idaho's Sawtooth mountains.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on June 13, 2019