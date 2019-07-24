Joanne (Jo) Geneiveve Matney Jo passed away on July 25 2019, 80 years old at Redlands Community Hospital in Redlands, Ca. Jo was born February 16, 1939 in San Bernardino, Ca., to Evelyn Armstrong and Henry Beverly. She was the second of five children. She married Charles J. Matney in 1957. They were married 47 years. From 1956 1968 Jo worked for Righby's Coffee Shop and Candy store, also Rexall and Keystone Drug Stores in Downtown Redlands. For the next sixteen years she worked at Loma Linda University Medical Center. In 2003 she retired from Redlands Unified School District with sixteen years. She worked in food service at Redlands High School with daughter Ann. She loved working Friday night Football Dinners at RHS. Jo was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Redlands, a member of the choir, alter society, and the Guadalupanas Society. Along with husband Charles, daughter Ann, and granddaughter Joan, Joanne spent fifteen years doing cake decorating and Catering functions for family and friends gatherings. Jo Anne is survived by daughter Ann Majors (Richard) or Redlands, granddaughter Joan (Vincent Carallli) of Redlands, grandkitty Mia of Redlands, sister Evelyn Baker of Yucaipa, Ca, brother Michael Beverly (Candice) of Lancaster, Ca., step sisters, Mercedes Beck of Fairfield, Ca., Patricia Cane of Manhattan Beach, Ca., sister in Law Sue Follett of Sacramento, Ca., Many nieces and nephews. She was grandma to extended family friends and neighbors. Joanne was proceeded in death by husband Charles, parents Evelyn and Henry, brothers Harry and Bob. Joanne's memorial service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1 4 pm at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands, California. Burial will be at Montecito Memorial Park, Colton, California at a later date. Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 24, 2019