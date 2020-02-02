|
JOANNE ROSE SCHUMACHER Joanne Rose Schumacher passed away at Redlands Community Hospital on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1927 on the family farm in Clarion, Iowa to John and Rose Schumacher. She was preceded in death by her older brother Charles, older sisters, Agnes Segar and Esther Knight. She attended Wright County schools where she attained her high school diploma. After moving to Des Moines to attend and successfully graduate from secretarial school, Joanne relocated to San Francisco where she was employed at a bank and insurance company. She transferred to the Inland Empire around 1955, moving in and living with her sister Agnes Segar and their family home in Mentone, California. At that time, Joanne worked for an insurance adjusting company in San Bernardino as a diligent employee for over 25 years. She was also a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Redlands, volunteering in all aspects of church life by participating in the Catholic Daughters for many years and supporting many other individual church projects using her secretarial skills. For over 60 years, Joanne was a regular parishioner at Sacred Heart Church. When she could no longer drive, her good friend Brenda Dallmeier would drive her. One of Joanne's joys was to recite the Rosary, faithfully everyday by television and listen to her favorite hymns. After she was hospitalized, niece Suzanne White, Sue's daughter Christian and great nephew Greg Grisafe replaced the TV with their cell phones. Having no children of her own, Joanne enjoyed the company of her 12 nieces and nephews, and too many grand and greats to count. Memorial services will be held Monday, February 10th at Holy Name of Jesus, 115 W. Olive Ave, Redlands. Rosary will begin at 10:30 am, followed by Mass at 11am, ending the celebration with a reception in the Church Hall at 12pm. From all the family; Joanne, Aunt Joanne, AJ, you will truly be missed.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Feb. 2, 2020