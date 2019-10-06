|
|
February 15, 1942 - September 6, 2019 Joe C Jones age 77 past away peacfully on September 6, 2019 in Redlands, Ca where he joned his only child Joseph Jones. He was born in Nacogdoches, Texas to parents Luis Jones and Monnie Meeks. Joe grew up in San Bernardino, Ca and attending San Bernardino High School where he discovered his musical talent as a singer. Joe was the lead singer of the musical group The Pentagons. Joe had a unique singing voice and performed many shows including an apperance on American Bandstand. Joe had one child Joseph Jones whom passed away in 2016. Joe survived by his 6 grandchildren and great grandson and his sister Juanita Brown. All whom he loved dearly. Joe touched the lives of many in life and through his music. Joe was dedicated to his family. He will be greatly missed and forever loved
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 6, 2019