JOE VILLALPANDO Joe was born September 9th 1953 and died August 31, 2019 eldest of 8 children. He is survived by children Jessica and Joe Villalpando jr, siblings; Bobbie Woollerton Villalpando, David Villalpando, Ed Villalpando (Lisa), Tom Villalpando (Susie), Karen Villalpando Mcpeck (Chris), Janet "J" Villalpando Connor, and Jeremy Villalpando son of decease Joe and Rosa Villalpando from Redlands. Joe "Joey " was an All American Football player, all CBL and CIF Linebacker for RHS , played for San Bernardino Valley College, was involved in Boys Scouts and was the youngest member to earn and awarded Eagle Scout, he also was a paraprofessional for the Boys Scouts. Joey also started a little league baseball program where he and his family reside in Arizona. We lost him after he suffered a stroke and respiratory failure. Our brother Joey was beloved to all who met him with his charismatic, confident and intellectual personality he will be greatly missed. May you rest In peace brother. We love you. We are having a celebration of life on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at Moose Lodge in Mentone at 2:00 pm.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Sept. 15, 2019
