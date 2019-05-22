Home

Jan 7, 1927 - May 14, 2019 John Profant, 92, died in his home in Riverside, Ca. John's bride of 54 years, Joanne, preceded him in 2008. He leaves behind his four children, James, John, Judith (Adams), and Joan (Valle); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was born and raised in Massillon, Ohio. In 1965 John and his wife moved their young family to Riverside, Ca. John was a Massillon Tiger until the endhe was an avid sports fan and outstanding athlete playing both basketball and football in high school, and college football and basketball at Columbia University in New York. When not playing, coaching or watching sports, in his spare time, John was a teacher in Ohio, and later in Riverside and San Bernardino, Ca. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 23 from 4 to 8:00 at the Cypress Chapel at 24145 Barton Road, Loma Linda; the service will be held on Friday, May 24 at 10:00 at the Valley View Chapel at 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 22, 2019
