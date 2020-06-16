December 31, 1928 - June 8, 2020 John R. Rossi was born December 31, 1928 in New Cumberland West Virginia as the son of Italian immigrants. He was the fourth of five boys. When John was 18 he joined the army in 1946. Expecting to join the occupational forces in Germany, he was instead sent to an Army base overseeing the Panama Canal. This assignment was a life altering experience in two significant ways. John became extremely proficient in Morse code and radio equipment, so he was assigned as an Army Radio Instructor. He enjoyed being an instructor so much, teaching would become his lifelong career choice. Secondly, being stationed in Panama this exposed John to Latin culture, and more specifically the Spanish language. A love of these two things led John into a career as a high school Spanish teacher. Eventually settling in Redlands as a high school teacher, and night school professor at Crafton Hills College, John taught various languages, including Spanish, French, and English. John also continued his education at various universities over his free summers, including earning a Master's of Education at the University of Redlands. After teaching more than 30 years, John retired in 1989. John was a warm and friendly person, who liked to strike up conversations with whomever was around him, whether he knew them or not. The self-proclaimed, "fastest pun in the west", he enjoyed making lighthearted puns to bring people a laugh, always ready with a joke for any occasion. Having spent so many years teaching in Redlands, it was rare for him to walk around town and not run into a former student, which he was always eager to strike up a conversation with to see what they had been doing since their time in his class. John enjoyed traveling, having spent much time living in and exploring, Mexico, Central America and Europe. He enjoyed photography and using his pictures to bring context to the cultures and languages people were studying in his classes. He also enjoyed playing Flamenco Guitar, and a lifelong love of books. He instilled a love of knowledge and learning in his children, as well as an appreciation of other cultures and their history. A lifelong Catholic, he attended Holy Name of Jesus (Formerly Sacred Heart Church) for more than 50 years. John passed away at his home on June 8th, at the age of 91. His death was preceded by his eldest son Tomas in 2017. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Maria, and three sons (Tony, Johnny, and Joey).





