Services Cortner Chapel - Redlands 221 Brookside Avenue Redlands , CA 92373 (909) 793-2353 Resources More Obituaries for Josep Llaurado Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Josep G. Llaurado

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Josep G. Llaurado Dr. Josep G. Llaurado, 92, entered into eternal life and went with the Lord on April 13, 2019 in Redlands, California. He was a man of science and scholarship who loved his family deeply and was a devout Roman Catholic. He was born in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on February 6, 1927. He resided in Redlands, California for the last 36 years. From 1983 to 2008 he was a nuclear medicine physician and Chief of Nuclear Medicine Service at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Loma Linda, California. He was also a professor in the Department of Radiation Sciences at the Loma Linda University School of Medicine. He began his lifelong interest in scholarship when he received a bachelor's of science degree from Belmes Institute, Barcelona in 1944 and his M.D. degree from Barcelona University in 1950. He moved to London England In 1952 and for two years conducted research on adrenal steroids and their effect on surgical patients at the Royal Post Graduate School of Medicine Hammersmith Hospital with Dr. Cuthbert L. Cope a world renowned researcher of adrenal steroids and disease. In 1954 he traveled to New Zealand to become an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Otago Medical School where for four years he conducted further research and published on Postoperative Transient Aldosteronism. In 1957 he moved to the United States and was a research fellow at M.D. Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute in Houston Texas. In Houston, Texas he married Catherine Entwistle on June 28, 1958. From 1958 to 1960 he was a research fellow at the University of Utah Medical School, in Salt Lake City, Utah where he earned his PhD in Pharmacology. From 1960 to 1961 he worked as a senior endocrinologist at Pfizer Research Medical Laboratory in Groton, Connecticut. At that time he became interested in the emerging field of biomedical engineering and the application of computers and mathematics to medicine. In 1963 he received his Masters degree in biomedical engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1965 he earned and accomplished one of his proudest achievements and became a United States citizen. On Nov 16, 1965, his wife Catherine passed away. He later married Deirdre Anne Mooney on Nov 9, 1966. In 1967 he was recruited to Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin as an early member of the Biomedical Engineering Department in the College of Engineering. From 1967 to 1982, he was a professor at Marquette University where he enjoyed teaching biomedical engineering to both undergraduate and graduate students. From 1970 to 1982, he was also a professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Wisconsin in the Department of Neurosurgery. Josep was a founding and charter member of the Biomedical Engineering Society. He later became Clinical Director of the Nuclear Medicine Service at the VA medical center in Milwaukee until 1982 when he began at the Loma Linda University medical center and VA hospital in Loma Linda, California. Josep published numerous scientific articles on his research and biomedical engineering. In addition to his interest in science and research, he was interested in Catalan culture receiving the Jocs Florals Literary award in 1974. Josep was also a devout Roman Catholic who was active in his local parishes both at St. Mary's parish of Hales Corners, Wisconsin and at Saint Joseph the Worker parish in Loma Linda California, where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was a devoted family man. He was well-versed in theology, philosophy, mathematics, Latin and Ancient Greek. In his later years he enjoyed learning the Russian language. He also enjoyed playing chess, swimming and was a fan of The Football Club of Barcelona. His wife Deirdre, wife of 49 years, passed away on September 9, 2015. He is survived by daughters, Montserrat (Steve) Llaurado- Hughes, Corona, California; Mireya Llaurado, San Francisco California; sons, Thadd (Kathleen) Llaurado, West Bend Wisconsin; Oleg Llaurado, Redlands California; Raymund (Claudia) Llaurado, Arroyo Grande, California; Wilfred (Myleen) Llaurado, Laguna Nigel, California. Grandfather to Thomas, Kathryn, Joseph, Patrick, Alexandra, Adriana, Joseph, Robert, Andrew, Luke, Peter, Nicholas, Gianna. Josep's family would like to thank all caregivers who cared for Josep in his later years including, Rachael, Alicia, Karla, Renee, Cynthia and Sabrina. There will be a visitation at Cortner's Chapel, 221 Brookside Ave, Redlands California 92373, Monday, April 22, 2019 at 5:00-7:00 pm; Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph the Worker Church, 10816 Mountain View Ave, Loma Linda CA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 am, Celebration of Life Celebration at The Mission Inn, 3649 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside CA 92501 3:00 pm-7:00 pm. Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries