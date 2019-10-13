|
JOSEPH B. VEROSIK Nov. 11, 1941 Oct. 2, 2019 Joe was born on Veteran's Day 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio to Joseph Verosik and Jessica Nichols. He would lose his father three years later over Japan in WWII. He moved to Easton, Massachusetts at age 9 when his mother re-married. His most cherished memories are of playing football on the Oliver Ames High School Varsity Football Team. The Tigers were undefeated for 3 years (1956-1959) and they were inducted to the Athletic Hall of Fame by the State of Massachusetts. Coach Muscato, affectionately called "Muzzi," was the single most positive influence in Joe's life. Joe described him as "the dad I didn't have." Joe's sister once said, "Football was the one thing that gave him any joy." As an adult in California, Joe would later enjoy coaching Pop Warner Football in Upland they were Division Champions in 1975. Joe's favorite professional teams were the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots. Watching their games on TV gave him decades of enjoyment. After graduating from high school in 1959, Joe joined the 7th U.S. Army assigned to the signal corps. He credits his recruiter for setting him on a trajectory that would positively affect his entire life by getting him into a communications school. He was later stationed in Germany for two years during the Cold War and was there during the Berlin Crisis. Joe credits the Army for preparing him for life and for pointing him in the right direction. He has said many times "The Army got me out of an abusive home, I was able to see the world, it gave me my livelihood (telecommunications), it helped me buy my first home, and I was able to take courses at Chaffey College on the GI Bill. I can never repay the Army for all it did for me." Joe moved to California in 1963. He married, had a family, and worked for GTE. When he was a Traffic Analyst, his superiors described him as being "one of the best in the business." When he was a union steward for the Communication Workers of America, the grievances he filed were legendary he was tenacious and won them all. Joe retired after 29 years of service; at the time, he was a Telephone Equipment Technician in Redlands. He was forced into retirement, like so many in the early '90's due to take-overs and downsizing. Telecommunications was "his world" and he was never really the same after the loss of it. He worked odd jobs for 10 years before being eligible for Social Security in 2004. Joe met his second wife, Pam, at GTE and they married in 1989 they just celebrated their 30th Wedding Anniversary in June. A year ago, he said to her "I don't know where I'd be without you." Joe was diagnosed with a serious heart condition 10 years ago needing an aortic valve replacement. He elected not to have the surgery with 50/50 odds of pulling through. He chose instead to live out the rest of his life the best he could. He was told that he could "drop dead at any minute," but he was stubborn, and he toughed it out for 10 years before he finally did. Pam's prayers during this time was this: 1) Make him last as long as he can, 2) When it is his time to go, take him as quickly and painlessly as possible, and 3) Let him die at home. The most recent prayer was that they could share their 30th Wedding Anniversary together. Those prayers were answered. Joe lived his life his way and on his terms. He died on the roof of their house while getting it ready for the winter. He had a big send-off with three police cars, two fire engines, an EMT, and the coroner. Pam would like to express her gratitude and admiration for the amazing response time and the efficiency demonstrated by these departments as they worked together. Their professionalism, respectful manner and their compassion will never be forgotten. The City of Redlands is in good hands. Joe was a big animal lover, which he learned from his grandfather, Ben. Joe is now united with his beloved tabby cat, Bennie, who passed away in 2015. They were "best buds." Joe is survived by his wife, Pam, of Redlands and family members in the Yucaipa area. In death as in life, Joe was a private person his wish was to be cremated. There will be no services. Should you wish to honor Joe, you may donate to any animal rescue group, a veteran's organization, or a .
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 13, 2019